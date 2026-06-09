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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Lyubomir Nikolov Appointed Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior

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Lyubomir Nikolov has been appointed Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced on June 9.

Yesterday, Georgi Kandev announced in a Facebook post that he was resigning and leaving the Ministry’s system.

Ivan Demerdzhiev:

“At present, the function will be assumed by the Director of the Sofia Directorate, Lyubomir Nikolov, so he will serve as the acting office-holder for the time being.”

BNT: “When will you nominate a permanent holder of the post, given that you are now in a situation where there is not even a deputy chief secretary?”

Ivan Demerdzhiev: “This was an unexpected situation. There will now be a deputy chief secretary who will perform the functions of chief secretary, just as was the case with Mr Kandev. The moment we are convinced that we have identified the right person, a permanent appointment will be made.”

It remains to be seen who will take over the leadership of the Sofia Police Directorate, the largest regional police directorate in the country.

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