Man Arrested in Pleven for Causing Large Grass and Shrub Fire Near Bukovlak

A 25-year-old man has been detained in Pleven for starting a fire in dry grass and stubble in the land surrounding the village of Bukovlak. The detainee had set fire to collected cables near the village in order to extract scrap metals, but through negligence started the fire.

As a result, more than 200 decares of low vegetation and shrubs were burned yesterday. Thanks to the efforts of three firefighting teams, houses and holiday homes in the area, as well as 400 decares of broad-leaved forest, were saved. The investigation is ongoing.

An administrative offence report has also been issued to a 30-year-old man who lit a fire near the village of Tŭrnene. Last night, after 9 p.m., dry grass and shrubs were set alight in the land between the villages of Disevitsa and Tŭrnene. The 30-year-old man was found near the ignition sites, and his involvement in the incidents is being clarified. He will be issued an administrative citation and fined BGN 1,000.

The Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Pleven reminds the public that there is a strict ban on lighting fires in the open. The fire-risk situation in the region remains high.

