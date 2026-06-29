Man Killed and Another Seriously Injured In Electric Bicycle Crash near Vetovo

A man has died and another has been seriously injured following an electric bicycle accident near the town of Vetovo.

The 49-year-old rider was travelling on the road between Vetovo and the village of Smirnenski when he lost control while moving from the right-hand lane into the left-hand lane and fell onto the roadway.

An emergency medical team pronounced the rider dead at the scene. His 55-year-old passenger was taken to Kanev Hospital in Ruse, where he was diagnosed with fractures to three cervical vertebrae. He has been admitted to the neurosurgery department in a life-threatening condition.

The accident occurred at around 17:00 on 27 June. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, the Ministry of Interior's Ruse Regional Directorate said.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched.