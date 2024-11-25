MECh Party Calls for Unification against GERB Leader Borissov, MRF-New Beginning Leader Peevski
The political party Morality, Unity, Honour (MECH) on November 25 issued a statement to the media, declaring that their plan is the "only solution to the political crisis." They are calling for a unification of all political groups into an "anti-corruption majority against GERB leader Boyko Borissov and MRF-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski.
Here are the proposals from Radostin Vassilev's party:
- Terminate the selection process for the Prosecutor General through urgent legal amendments and the complete dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) with an expired term of office. Immediately arrest all individuals involved in scandals like the "Eight Dwarfs" and "The Notary," including judges, prosecutors, investigators, and SJC members.
- Dissolve the anti-corruption bodies in their current form and conduct a full investigation into their operations.
- Hold corrupt politicians, magistrates, and high-ranking police officers accountable by creating new legislation, a new Ministry of Justice with special powers, and amending the Constitution. Convene a Grand National Assembly to draft a new Constitution with a completely new structure for the judiciary, making the Prosecutor's Office part of the executive branch. Restructure the State Agency for National Security (SANS), Ministry of the Interior, and General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP).
- Build a new prison for those convicted of corruption and other crimes at the high levels of the judiciary and executive branches.
- Immediately stop military aid to Ukraine and adopt a policy of complete neutrality.
- Halt the sale of the two nuclear reactors for the Belene Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine.
- Terminate the contract between "Kozloduy NPP – New Builds," Hyundai Engineering & Construction, and the Westinghouse-HDC consortium. Initiate a new transparent and fair bidding process.
- Nationalise Lukoil.
- Prevent the shutdown of coal-based energy by rejecting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) in the energy sector or renegotiating the entire plan.
- Declassify, renegotiate, or change the tax structure of Bulgaria’s gold mining contracts, or terminate them entirely. Review all concession contracts through a new department in the Ministry of Justice.
- Stop accepting migrants into Bulgarian territory.
- Remove parliamentary immunity for members of parliament.
- Educational reform: Eliminate the current system of delegated budgets. Introduce one or two textbooks per subject for the entire country.
- Build a children's hospital within two years. Completely restructure the National Health Insurance Fund and direct financial resources to state and municipal hospitals.
- Increase pensions over four years, ensuring the average pension is 1.5 times higher than the minimum wage.
- Completely ban gambling except for the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator (Sports Toto), so that billions in gambling profits flow directly into the state budget.
- Shut down debt collection agencies in their current form and amend the Law on Private Enforcement Agents, especially regarding fees and voluntary payments. Eliminate enforcement fees for voluntary payments by debtors.
