НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, three people injured

бус катастрофира запали плевен пострадали
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:24, 20.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Three people have been injured after a minibus crashed in Pleven. The incident was reported at 1:30 PM on Fenruary 20.

Firefighters, police, and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior informed BNT that the minibus was involved in a single-vehicle crash, and the causes of the accident are still under investigation.

Three people, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, were injured, but thanks to the help of witnesses, they were rescued from the minibus, which later caught fire and was nearly completely destroyed.

The exact cause of the incident is still being clarified.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds
School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds
21:36, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
20:55, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
 Brutal: Man kept his wife chained up
Brutal: Man kept his wife chained up
19:46, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Two women from Kazanlak were bitten by dogs of the Dogo Argentino breed
Two women from Kazanlak were bitten by dogs of the Dogo Argentino breed
19:40, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
18:45, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Ministry of Health is taking measures to address the shortage of drugs used in cancer treatment
Ministry of Health is taking measures to address the shortage of drugs used in cancer treatment
17:52, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
17:17, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing
The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing
17:01, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
16:35, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine
Parliament adopted a declaration on non-participation of Bulgarian military personnel in Ukraine
15:56, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
 Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage
Jury in London did not reach a decision in the case against the Bulgarians accused of espionage
15:14, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia
A four wheel drive crashed into an ambulance in Sofia
14:57, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds
School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds
Brutal: Man kept his wife chained up
Brutal: Man kept his wife chained up
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
'Myara' poll: President retains high trust, electoral picture remains similar to the previous elections
The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing
The second Bulgarian helicopter for medical assistance is currently undergoing testing
Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
Police seize laughing gas from a warehouse near Sofia, one person arrested
Топ 24
Най-четени
Разбиха престъпна група, изпирала пари чрез продажби на луксозни автомобили
Разбиха престъпна група, изпирала пари чрез продажби на луксозни...
Откриха склад с райски газ край София, има задържан
Откриха склад с райски газ край София, има задържан
Арестуваха директор с подкуп от фирма, ремонтираща училището с европейски пари
Арестуваха директор с подкуп от фирма, ремонтираща училището с...
Апелативният съд потвърди доживотните присъди за Орлин и Пламен Владимирови за убийството на Евгения
Апелативният съд потвърди доживотните присъди за Орлин и Пламен...
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Стават ясни присъдите на тримата българи, обвинени за шпионаж във Великобритания
Стават ясни присъдите на тримата българи, обвинени за шпионаж във...
Парламентът прие декларация за неучастие на български военни в Украйна
Парламентът прие декларация за неучастие на български военни в Украйна
Макрон ще бъде в Белия дом в понеделник, а британският премиер Киър Стармър - в четвъртък
Макрон ще бъде в Белия дом в понеделник, а британският премиер Киър...
Масираните акции в магазини и складове, в които се продават храни, продължават
Масираните акции в магазини и складове, в които се продават храни,...
Осъдиха Луис Рубиалес за скандалната целувка
Осъдиха Луис Рубиалес за скандалната целувка
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines
Health Minister bans export of certain medicines