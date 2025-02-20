Minibus crashed and caught fire in Pleven, three people injured

Three people have been injured after a minibus crashed in Pleven. The incident was reported at 1:30 PM on Fenruary 20.

Firefighters, police, and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior informed BNT that the minibus was involved in a single-vehicle crash, and the causes of the accident are still under investigation.

Three people, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, were injured, but thanks to the help of witnesses, they were rescued from the minibus, which later caught fire and was nearly completely destroyed.

The exact cause of the incident is still being clarified.

