Minister Ivan Shishkov: Crash Barriers Contract Addenda Exceeded the Permitted Amount by 50%; Certificates Under Investigation

The addenda to contracts for crash barriers have exceeded by 50% the amount permitted under the public procurement contracts. Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov described this as a breach of the law. He was commenting on allegations made by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) earlier in the day about alleged plans for abuse.

Responding to the MRF’s criticism over the crash barriers, Shishkov explained that the public procurement procedures had been conducted under Kiril Petkov’s government, while the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) had signed the contracts during the caretaker government.

“The addenda have exceeded by 50% the amount permitted under the public procurement contracts. The law has been breached. More money was allocated to the sections than the law allowed,” Shishkov said.

He also commented on where the money had gone, suggesting that people now raising the issue may themselves have benefited.

“Most likely, the money ended up in the pockets of those who are now concerned about the issue. Demerdzhiev (Minister of Interior) pointed them out,” he said.

Responding to MRF leader Delyan Peevski’s allegations that billions were being prepared for embezzlement through Shishkov and the RIA, the regional development minister rejected the claims and suggested they reflected the practices of his political opponents.

“That is most likely how they used to do things. We are not preparing anything. There is no theft. Facts are emerging every day,” Shishkov said.

Addressing the MRF’s allegations concerning the so-called “Shishkov formula”, he confirmed that the methodology for contract indexation had been drawn up under the caretaker government, but said it had been necessary because of high inflation and the difficulties facing the construction sector.

“The methodology for indexation was indeed drawn up during our caretaker government. Inflation was high at the time. The construction sector could not continue building under those conditions. The thief is often the first to shout ‘Stop the thief!’ In my first days as minister, I spoke publicly about the methodology and attempts to pay advances. The methodology was necessary. But it must be a regulatory document that reflects reality. Certain people in power have not worked in the public interest, but for the benefit of someone’s pockets. Well, we are making them uncomfortable,” Shishkov said.

Regarding the allegations surrounding the decision to stop using certain types of crash barriers, he said he was still awaiting the results of inspections into the quality of the barriers and their documentation.

“And when did the accusations emerge? When we stopped sourcing the crash barriers I am talking about! I am still waiting for the analysis. Have crash tests been carried out? Are there certificates? I am waiting to see what comes of this. The inspections of the crash barriers continue,” Shishkov said.

He specified that the crash barreirs under investigation had been installed in 2024 and 2025.

Asked whether the certificates were fake, the regional development minister said the investigation was still ongoing.