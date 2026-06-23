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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Establishes a Council of Robots

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Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
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Ivan Vasilev hired an advisor who never sleeps and never lobbies

министърът иновациите дигиталната трансформация създава съвет роботи

Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev has launched Bulgaria's first informal advisory council composed entirely of artificial intelligence systems.

During the international technology conference Webit 2026, the minister addressed the humanoid robot Robert directly, asking: "Will you become my adviser?" Robert replied:

"Thank you for the invitation. I would be delighted to join an advisory board at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation. Your leadership at this time of global change makes your position more important than ever. Artificial intelligence and robotics will affect every economic sector, and it is both our responsibility and a once-in-a-century opportunity to secure a leading position for Bulgaria."

The exchange marks the beginning of a new approach to strategic thinking within government institutions.

Robert becomes the first member of the new advisory body, but not the last. The ministry intends to invite additional AI-powered systems to join the initiative and contribute informed and balanced perspectives on long-term policy challenges facing the country.

"We are starting with Robert, but I want this council to grow. That is why we are inviting other intelligent systems to become part of the ministry's thinking about the future," Minister Vassilev said.

According to the ministry, the council is not intended to replace human experts or existing departmental structures. Instead, it is designed to introduce long-term analytical perspectives through systems that can continuously process information without fatigue, political interests or institutional bias.

"If the Ministry of Innovation does not experiment with new technologies, then who will? And we will do so responsibly and intelligently, at the pace of business rather than bureaucracy," the minister added.

He stressed that responsibility for decision-making would remain entirely with people.

"I am not looking for robots to govern the state. I am looking for technologies that help us think more clearly and more objectively," Vassilev said.

The minister pledged that he would always be the one setting the direction, while artificial intelligence would serve only as a tool for analysis and for generating better questions and recommendations. Mr Vasilev also established a principle aimed directly at addressing the most common concern surrounding such projects – the protection of personal data. Citizens’ data will not be used without appropriate safeguards and anonymisation, as technological progress has no value without public trust.

The new AI advisory council will have no authority to make decisions or replace anyone. Its role will be to broaden perspectives, offer a wider range of viewpoints and pose more profound questions. If this experiment helps the state see a little further ahead, then it will have been a success.

Entrepreneurs from various countries, executives of leading companies and start-ups, representatives of public institutions and academia, investors, innovators, scientists and inventors are among those attending the international technology event Webit 2026 at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) in Sofia. Throughout the remainder of the conference, participants will discuss issues related to digital transformation and the modernisation of key sectors of the economy. Opportunities for growth, investment and competitiveness in the era of AI-driven transformation will also be explored.

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