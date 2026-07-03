Minister of Interior: MRF Leader Delyan Peevski Took 227 Flights from Sofia Over Eight Years

Over the past eight years, Movement for Rights nd Freedoms leader Delyan Peevski has flown 227 times from Sofia, most frequently with Istanbul as his initial destination. The information was disclosed by Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on July 2, who also identified some of Peevski's travelling companions.

An investigation is also under way into how and by whom the flights were paid for. Demerdzhiev said that the funding for six of them came from a law firm. Peevski responded by saying that the Interior Minister had unlawfully investigated his private life and that none of his travel had been financed with public funds.

Of Peevski's 227 flights, 181 were charter flights, the Interior Minister said. Demerdzhiev also identified who paid for six return flights between Sofia and Istanbul, worth €122,880.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Interior: "They were paid for by the law firm Angelov, Andreev and Partners. One of the partners in that firm is lawyer Aleksandar Angelov, who, according to our information, is Mr Peevski's lawyer and is involved in a number of companies. Each one-way flight between Sofia and Istanbul cost approximately €10,000."

Based on the 181 charter flights, Demerdzhiev estimated the total cost at €1.8 million. Investigators are examining who paid for the remaining flights.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has requested all materials relating to one of the reports.

Prosecutor's Office Had Three Cases Concerning the Interior Minister and MVR Officials Under Review

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Interior Minister: "This was followed by prolonged inaction on the part of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office." Miroslav Ivanov, We Continue the Change: "This is yet another piece of evidence of political influence over the most important Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria."

Peevski did not remain until the end of the hearing.

Ivaylo Mirchev, MP, Democratic Bulgaria Parliamentary Group: "Don't leave, because this concerns you directly. We are talking about hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, that you have misappropriated, and you should hear these things so that Bulgarian citizens understand how you flew hundreds of times at their expense, through money stolen from public procurement."

Delyan Peevski, MRF Chairman: "Minister Demerdzhiev has unlawfully investigated my private life regarding flights that were paid for by me and my family. No public funds were used to cover my expenses."

Peevski had joint bookings with 81 people, Demerdzhiev said. Ivan Demerdzhiev, Interior Minister: "In 2019, Mr Peevski travelled from Sofia Airport together with the well-known businessman Aleksandar Staliyski. On 5 April 2024, there was a recorded joint journey on the Sofia–Dubai route with Desislava Atanasova, who assumed office as a Constitutional Court judge four days later."

The MRF demanded an apology from the officers of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) who prepared the report.

Hamid Hamid, MP, MRF Parliamentary Group: "Today everyone understood that this was a fabricated lie, and we insist on an apology."

A clarification then followed regarding the date on which Desislava Atanasova assumed office as a Constitutional Court judge.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Interior Minister: "Four months earlier, not four days earlier, because when the report was prepared, my colleagues made an error. However, the fact remains that on the date she was on the aircraft, which we have stated precisely, she was already a Constitutional Court judge."

GERB questioned the facts presented by the minister.

Kostadin Angelov, MP, GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group: "Because before him, another Interior Minister, Dechev, presented the opposite information. Ms Atanasova was elected as a Constitutional Court judge on 19 January 2024. On 22 January she resigned as a member of GERB. On 26 January she took the oath as a Constitutional Court judge. In this regard, we believe that the private life of every Bulgarian citizen should not be subject to public discussion."

MRF defended its leader and criticised the Speaker of Parliament.

Iskra Mihaylova, MP, MRF Parliamentary Group: "You allowed slander, lies and unproven allegations to be spread from the floor of the National Assembly." Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of the National Assembly: "The Speaker of the National Assembly does not determine what is true and what is not." Todor Barbolov, MP, Progressive Bulgaria Parliamentary Group: "In a state governed by the rule of law, no one is above scrutiny."

There were also calls for Desislava Atanasova to resign as a Constitutional Court judge.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, Democratic Bulgaria: "The fact that she travelled with Mr Peevski was not declared in her assets declaration, although she was obliged to do so. Moreover, this also constitutes, in a sense, a conflict of interest." Kostadin Kostadinov, Chairman of Vazrazhdane: "If Ms Atanasova has political integrity, she should resign."

The investigations are ongoing.