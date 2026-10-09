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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Finance to GERB: We Do Not Manipulate Data; There Are No "Verbal Instructions"

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Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
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живо среща герб министерството финансите
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева

In response to the continued dissemination of false claims and insinuations by GERB, without any supporting evidence being provided, the Ministry of Finance is once again reiterating its official position, first issued on 8 September 2026:

GERB alerts European Commission over alleged attempts by government to lower the 2026 deficit and increase the 2025 figure

The Ministry of Finance has no mechanism for manipulating the data or dates on certificates and invoices that have already been issued, let alone transferring them to a previous year. This is easy to verify.

The National Audit Office is an independent body, and its work is not subject to interference. Claims that the Ministry of Finance issued “verbal instructions” are also contrary to all established legal procedures.

The Ministry of Finance does not engage in political intrigues or speculation intended to mislead the public.

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