Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bulgaria Expresses Solidarity with Romania Following the Fire on Tanker “Yara J”

Bulgaria has expressed solidarity with Romania following a fire on board the tanker Yara J in the Black Sea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

“The repeated incidents affecting commercial shipping in the region are a matter of deep concern. While the circumstances surrounding the fire are being clarified, close cooperation between Bulgaria and Romania is essential to ensure the safe passage of merchant vessels in the Black Sea. This will be one of our main priorities during the upcoming discussions at the European Council,” the ministry said.

A merchant ship anchored in Romanian territorial waters in the Black Sea caught fire late yesterday, and its crew was evacuated, the Romanian Naval Authority said, according to Reuters. Romanian Defence Minister Radu Miruță said it was not yet clear whether the Comoros-flagged vessel had been hit by a drone. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is expected.

This morning, the Agerpres news agency reported a fire on another vessel, the Wine Trader, which sails under the flag of San Marino. The ship is reported to have been hit by a drone. It was located about 13 nautical miles south-east of Sulina. Eight crew members were reported missing following the incident.