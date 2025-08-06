БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
"Имате пратка ...": Нова измама от името на...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Румънски учители на протест срещу мащабна образователна...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Задържаха трима с 10 000 фалшиви евро в София (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Кабинетът одобри създаването на "Магазин за...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Ministry of Health to Allocate Additional BGN 2,600 per Month to Young Medical Trainees, but Discontent Remains

However, the young medics say the measure does not solve the problem and they remain on protest alert

The Ministry of Health will provide an additional BGN 2,600 per month to young medical trainees through a project aimed at encouraging specialisation in fields with a shortage of doctors, Health Minister Silvi Kirilov announced on August 6. The initiative is funded by BGN 26.5 million allocated from the Human Resources Development Programme. However, protesting medical trainees argue that the measure falls short and have stated they remain ready to continue protests.

The Health Minister calculated the financial effect in minimum wages for the graduate students.

Silvi Kirilov – Minister of Health:
“More than 300 young doctors, dentists, nurses, and midwives will receive support. Each approved applicant will receive the equivalent of 2.5 times the minimum monthly wage, or over BGN 2,600 monthly on top of their basic salary. The additional financial resource will also allow all 111 trainees currently on the waiting list from previous application rounds to be included.”

According to the protesting young medics, the measure is insufficient.

Vasilena Kiara – Medical Trainee:
“This is certainly not a measure that satisfies our demands. It does not fully address the concerns we’ve raised repeatedly. It affects just 10% of trainees. If we roughly estimate – 500 trainees begin specialisation each year, over five years that's 2,500, yet this measure only covers 50 people. Moreover, we’ve heard that the subsidies are reaching hospital directors, but not necessarily the trainees themselves.”

The medical trainees are expecting a meeting with the Ministry of Health by the end of the week in search of a long-term solution to their concerns and have declared that their protest readiness remains in force.

