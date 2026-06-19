Ministry of Interior: There Are Leads on the Whereabouts of Petyo Petrov - Euroto

Operational data indicate that officers involved in the search for Petyo Petrov, known known by the nickname "the Euro", have received leads regarding his possible whereabouts, acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lyubomir Nikolov, said in response to a question following statements by Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev.

“Within the framework of a pre-trial proceeding of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, all materials related to the operational search activities of colleagues from the ‘Search’ sector of the Sofia Directorate and the ‘Search’ sector of the General Directorate ‘National Police’ have been provided,” Nikolov stated.

“In the event of the issuance of a European Arrest Warrant, I believe the individual will be detained and brought before the court within a short period of time,” he added.

When asked whether he could provide further details about the leads, Nikolov declined, stating that disclosing such information could compromise the investigation and alert the person being sought.

“I cannot provide such information because it would guide the person we are searching for,” he said.

On 21 May 2026, Petrov—described as one of the most influential lobbyists and power brokers in the Bulgarian judicial system, tried in absentia—received a court ruling imposing a fine of €2,556 (equivalent to BGN 5,000) for document fraud. The court also lifted his detention order and revoked the European Arrest Warrant.

Allegations that the Prosecutor of Sofia, Emilia Rusinova, Travelled in the Same Car as Former Investigator Turned Fugitive Petyo Petrov - "The Euro"

Photo: BTA

A day later, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office announced that it would file an appeal with the court against Petrov’s conviction and would seek to have him found guilty on all charges.

Meanwhile, in another case conducted under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, Petyo Petrov has been charged with extortion by order of the supervising prosecutor. The pretrial proceedings have been suspended due to his absence.

In view of the court ruling by which Petrov was removed from the wanted list, the supervising prosecutor in the extortion case immediately issued an order instructing the authorities of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior to declare the accused Petyo Petrov wanted nationwide.