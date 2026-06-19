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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mobile Station Begins Air Quality Monitoring in Veliko Tarnovo

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Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
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мирише притеснявам децата три мобилни станции проверяват качеството въздуха велико търново

The Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Veliko Tarnovo has commissioned the Executive Environment Agency to measure air quality in the city, the institution announced.

The measure comes in connection with the start of operations at the particle board production line of Kronospan Bulgaria and numerous complaints submitted by citizens regarding air pollution.

A mobile automatic station from the Regional Laboratory in Ruse has already been installed near a substation close to the “Happy Childhood” kindergarten in the “Zona B” district. It is measuring key indicators of air quality, including fine particulate matter (PM10), sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, nitrogen dioxide and ozone over a 72-hour period from 19 to 21 June.

After the measurements are completed and the data is received, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water will assess the results in accordance with the applicable limits under Ordinance No. 12 of 15 July 2010, which regulates sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter, lead, benzene, carbon monoxide and ozone in ambient air.

On 17 June, Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Veliko Tarnovo also announced that it will impose sanctions on Kronospan for air pollution in the city.

Source: BTA

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