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More Than 94% of Lev Banknotes and Coins in Circulation in Bulgaria Have Already Been Exchanged for Euros

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Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
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As at June 30, 2026, euro banknotes and coins in circulation had a total value of 8.8 billion euros

бнб преведе 281 млн евро държавния бюджет

More than 94% of the Bulgarian lev banknotes and coins that were in circulation at the beginning of 2025 have now been exchanged for euros. This is according to data published by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) as at 30 June 2026, the date on which the six-month period for the free exchange of cash levs into euros at commercial banks expired.

According to the central bank, lev banknotes and coins with a total value of BGN 29.4 billion have been exchanged by the end of the day, representing 94.48% of all lev cash that had been in circulation. Approximately BGN 1.7 billion remains outside the BNB's cash desks.

The BNB said the transition to the euro had proceeded smoothly and in an orderly manner, without significant difficulties for citizens, businesses or the financial system. According to the institution, the exchange process was carried out in line with the established legal framework, while uninterrupted service was ensured throughout the entire period.

As of 30 June 2026, euro banknotes and coins in circulation amounted to a total value of €8.8 billion. The central bank stated that the available volume is sufficient to ensure the normal functioning of cash circulation and to meet the needs of the economy and the public.

Following the end of the six-month period, commercial banks are now permitted to set and charge fees for exchanging levs into euros. Under the current rules, they are required to notify the BNB of the level of these fees, although the central bank has no authority to influence their decisions.

The BNB also reminded the public that individuals and businesses can continue to exchange levs for euros free of charge and without any time limit at the cash desks of the Bulgarian National Bank. The service remains entirely free for both private individuals and legal entities.

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