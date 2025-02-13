Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)

A mother and her two children were injured in a car accident in Ruse (Northern Bulgaria, on the Danube river) on February 13.

The 37-year-old woman is in serious condition and has undergone surgery. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at "Kanev" Hospital. Her 3-month-old baby is also in the hospital for observation.

The accident occurred just after 1 p.m. on a busy boulevard in Ruse when a passenger car was cut off by an SUV trying to exit a parking lot of a large commercial establishment. Upon impact, the car on the road spun out of control, and the driver lost control, mounting the nearby pavement. The car first hit a streetlight pole and then struck the mother with the pram and her child. The impact was so strong that the woman was thrown into a nearby garden.

"I saw them and tried to avoid the impact, to hit the tree instead. I didn’t see that I hit her, they found her there," explained Dimităr Todorov, the driver of the car that was cut off.

The version from the other driver involved in the incident differs.

"A car came out at high speed, couldn’t fit between the cars, and hit me head-on," explained Ivan Getzov, the other driver.

An eyewitness to the crash was a security guard from the nearby supermarket, who immediately went to help. Two emergency medical teams arrived at the scene.

"I saw the car smashed against the transformer station by this wall. And as I looked around, the woman was in the bushes, in very serious condition, visibly struggling to breathe, and there were two children around her, a pram," the eyewitness described.

Emergency medical teams and police were dispatched to the scene. The woman and the two children were taken to the "Kanev" University Hospital. She is in critical condition, with multiple fractures and life-threatening injuries, and was immediately operated on.

One of the children is three years old, and the other is a three-month-old baby. The doctors examined them and performed necessary tests, said hospital spokesperson Stela Krusteva.

Drug and alcohol tests for both drivers were negative. An investigation is underway.

