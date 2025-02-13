НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)

майка деца пострадаха катастрофа русе жената опасност живота
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:36, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A mother and her two children were injured in a car accident in Ruse (Northern Bulgaria, on the Danube river) on February 13.

The 37-year-old woman is in serious condition and has undergone surgery. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at "Kanev" Hospital. Her 3-month-old baby is also in the hospital for observation.

The accident occurred just after 1 p.m. on a busy boulevard in Ruse when a passenger car was cut off by an SUV trying to exit a parking lot of a large commercial establishment. Upon impact, the car on the road spun out of control, and the driver lost control, mounting the nearby pavement. The car first hit a streetlight pole and then struck the mother with the pram and her child. The impact was so strong that the woman was thrown into a nearby garden.

"I saw them and tried to avoid the impact, to hit the tree instead. I didn’t see that I hit her, they found her there," explained Dimităr Todorov, the driver of the car that was cut off.

The version from the other driver involved in the incident differs.

"A car came out at high speed, couldn’t fit between the cars, and hit me head-on," explained Ivan Getzov, the other driver.

An eyewitness to the crash was a security guard from the nearby supermarket, who immediately went to help. Two emergency medical teams arrived at the scene.

"I saw the car smashed against the transformer station by this wall. And as I looked around, the woman was in the bushes, in very serious condition, visibly struggling to breathe, and there were two children around her, a pram," the eyewitness described.

Emergency medical teams and police were dispatched to the scene. The woman and the two children were taken to the "Kanev" University Hospital. She is in critical condition, with multiple fractures and life-threatening injuries, and was immediately operated on.

One of the children is three years old, and the other is a three-month-old baby. The doctors examined them and performed necessary tests, said hospital spokesperson Stela Krusteva.

Drug and alcohol tests for both drivers were negative. An investigation is underway.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
18:23, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
16:10, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
15:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
15:25, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
14:11, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
13:24, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
20:30, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
19:22, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project
The Verkhovna Rada decides: Ukraine is ready to buy two unused reactors from Belene NPP project
19:16, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
Challenges to beekeepers: Large quantities of imported honey flood the Bulgarian market
18:32, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
Minister of Energy called for accelerated implementation of 7th and 8th units of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant during his visit to the US
17:48, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia
An elderly woman died after being hit by a truck in Sofia
17:40, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
WCC-DB and GERB-UDF support the sale of reactors from Bulgaria's cancelled Belene NPP project to Ukraine
Топ 24
Най-четени
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Има ли бойкот на хранителните вериги?
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Кола се вряза в хора в Мюнхен (СНИМКИ)
Прокурор Кирилова: Изнесените документи, за които се твърди, че са на Пепи Еврото, не са в разследването
Прокурор Кирилова: Изнесените документи, за които се твърди, че са...
Пожар изпепели пътнически автобус в София
Пожар изпепели пътнически автобус в София
Незабавен старт на преговори за мир в Украйна: Тръмп и Путин се договориха
Незабавен старт на преговори за мир в Украйна: Тръмп и Путин се...
Бойкот в магазините: Четири организации застават зад протеста
Бойкот в магазините: Четири организации застават зад протеста
Родителите: 13-годишният "шофьор" се научил да кара от игри в интернет
Родителите: 13-годишният "шофьор" се научил да кара от...
МВнР категорично осъжда изказването на премиера на РСМ за вписването на българите в конституцията
МВнР категорично осъжда изказването на премиера на РСМ за...
Майка и двете ѝ деца пострадаха при катастрофа в Русе, жената е с опасност за живота
Майка и двете ѝ деца пострадаха при катастрофа в Русе, жената е с...
Арманд Дуплантис се завръща в турнири утре на състезание в зала в Берлин
Арманд Дуплантис се завръща в турнири утре на състезание в зала в Берлин
Александрова продължава приказната си серия в Доха
Александрова продължава приказната си серия в Доха