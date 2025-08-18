MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies

Delyan Peevski, leader of “MRF–New Beginning”, has called for stricter control and tougher sanctions on fast loans. He said the sector should move towards licensing of companies, stricter regulation of interest rates, and clear rules for each type of credit.

Peevski proposed the creation of a digital platform within the Bulgarian National Bank’s credit registry, where all issued loans would be reported in real time, as well as a compensation fund for victims of unfair practices by fast loan companies.

“Recent media reports remind us that there is still no solution to a problem affecting many people who fall into the trap of ‘easy money’, unable to service their loans or accumulating debts that put their only property or income below the subsistence level at risk. This is a highly sensitive issue, and the state cannot remain indifferent,” Peevski said.

He urged the relevant institutions – the Ministry of Finance, the Bulgarina National Bank, the Commission for Consumer Protection, and the State agency for National Security (SANS) – to immediately activate procedures and tighten supervision over non-bank credit institutions. He also called for legislative proposals to be submitted to Parliament at the start of the autumn session.