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MRF Files Complaint to Acting Prosecutor General Over Interior Minister Hearing on Thursday

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Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
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дпс подали сигнал главен прокурор повод изслушването вътрешния министър четвъртък
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Movement for Rights and Freedoms filed a complaint with the acting Prosecutor General, Vanya Stefanova, regarding the hearing of Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, at yesterday’s plenary session. This was announced by MP Kalin Stoyanov from MRF in the parliamentary corridors.

Demerdzhiev was heard in relation to information concerning media reports about flights carried out by Delyan Peevski using private aircraft. He presented information about joint travel by Delyan Peevski and Constitutional Court judge Desislava Atanasova in 2024 to various destinations, as well as joint reservations involving Delyan Peevski and 81 other individuals.

During the hearing, it became clear that multiple checks had been carried out in the PNR (Passenger Name Record) system, from which 81 individuals were identified, Stoyanov said, adding that it contains personal data, travel routes and payment methods.

The interesting point is that this system cannot be used by anyone at any time or for any purpose. It is mainly used for investigations related to crimes such as terrorism, he added.

“The right of access for Bulgaria is held by the national unit for receiving PNR data within the State Agency for National Security (SANS). Therefore, from here on answers are due from the Interior Minister, the Chair of SANS Stancho Stanchev, as well as the Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Martin Zlatkov,” Stoyanov said.

According to him, they must explain who and on what legal basis ordered the use of checks in an international database used by multiple partner services.

We will also inform partner services and other European institutions we work with, as there is highly sensitive information involved, Stoyanov said.

Source: BTA

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