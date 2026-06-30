БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Резултатите от НВО: Учениците се справят със задачи по...
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.
РЗИ-Бургас за мазута по плажовете: Пробите от морето не...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Иван Демерджиев: Мантинелите в България вероятно са...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Две години от избора и интронизацията на патриарх Даниил:...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Владимир Кличко пред БНТ: Само с последствия за агресора...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Natural Gas Price in Bulgaria Rises, Regulator Approves July Tariff

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
EN
Запази
цената природния газ март повишава процент реши кевр

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a natural gas price of €37.70 per MWh for July, excluding charges for access, transmission, excise duty and VAT. At this price, Bulgargaz will supply natural gas to end suppliers and to licensed heat generation and transmission companies.

Despite a 5.84% increase compared with June, the approved price remains competitive for Bulgarian household and business consumers, as it is around €4 per MWh lower than July futures prices on international gas markets, the regulator said.

According to the EWRC, quotations at the leading European TTF gas hub are currently around €41–42 per MWh, while prices on the Balkan Gas Hub in Bulgaria range between €39 and €42 per MWh. Bulgargaz forecasts that the regulated domestic gas price will remain below €40 per MWh for the rest of the year, citing the recent decline in international oil and natural gas prices following the end of the conflict in the Middle East.

The July pricing mix includes supplies of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan. Bulgargaz has also secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) under contracts concluded with traders following a competitive tender.

The approved gas price comprises the natural gas price at the entry point to the transmission networks, a public supply component, and a component covering Bulgargaz's costs for storing gas at the Chiren underground gas storage facility, in line with its obligations under Bulgaria's Emergency Action Plan.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
"Детето е герой, очаквахме най-лошото": Пред БНТ говорят полицаите, напътствали момичето, което спаси майка си след припадък зад волана
2
"Детето е герой, очаквахме най-лошото": Пред БНТ говорят...
Падна тайната: Вижте колко е струвала охраната на Делян Пеевски
3
Падна тайната: Вижте колко е струвала охраната на Делян Пеевски
България загуби първия си мач на еврошампионата за мъже до 22 г.
4
България загуби първия си мач на еврошампионата за мъже до 22 г.
Трима души са ранени след взрив в Монако, сред тях е украинският олигарх Вадим Ермолаев
5
Трима души са ранени след взрив в Монако, сред тях е украинският...
Зараза от тропически комари: Как да се предпазим?
6
Зараза от тропически комари: Как да се предпазим?

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните осигурителни прагове и максималният осигурителен доход
2
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните...
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за часове АМ "Тракия"
3
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за...
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са поставени под карантина
4
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са...
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
5
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите
6
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите

More from: Economy

Cost of Basic Consumer Basket In Bulgaria Rose By 8.9% In June
Cost of Basic Consumer Basket In Bulgaria Rose By 8.9% In June
Digital Euro: What We Don’t Fully Know About It Yet Digital Euro: What We Don’t Fully Know About It Yet
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
"Progressive Bulgaria" Calls for an Audit of Expenditures on Pensions, Benefits, and Administration "Progressive Bulgaria" Calls for an Audit of Expenditures on Pensions, Benefits, and Administration
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Wholesale Food Prices in Bulgaria Continue Downward Trend, State Commission Reports Wholesale Food Prices in Bulgaria Continue Downward Trend, State Commission Reports
Чете се за: 10:32 мин.
President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria’s Banking System Is Exceptionally Well-Functioning President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria’s Banking System Is Exceptionally Well-Functioning
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Progressive Property Taxation: Owners of Multiple Properties May Face Higher Taxes Under Planned Reform Progressive Property Taxation: Owners of Multiple Properties May Face Higher Taxes Under Planned Reform
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Резултатите от НВО: Учениците се справят със задачи по усвоени знания, затрудняват се при необходимост от анализ
Резултатите от НВО: Учениците се справят със задачи по усвоени...
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.
РЗИ-Бургас за мазута по плажовете: Пробите от морето не показват замърсяване на водата РЗИ-Бургас за мазута по плажовете: Пробите от морето не показват замърсяване на водата
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Иван Демерджиев: Мантинелите в България вероятно са най-скъпите в Европа Иван Демерджиев: Мантинелите в България вероятно са най-скъпите в Европа
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът предлага Пламен Тончев да оглави ДАНС Кабинетът предлага Пламен Тончев да оглави ДАНС
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Акция срещу претоварените камиони на входа на Бургас
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Ще има ли нови преговори между САЩ и Иран в Доха?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
ЕК отпуска 3,9 милиарда евро на Украйна за дронове
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
По света
Делото срещу Благомир Коцев: Варненският съд върна делото на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ