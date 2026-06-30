Natural Gas Price in Bulgaria Rises, Regulator Approves July Tariff

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a natural gas price of €37.70 per MWh for July, excluding charges for access, transmission, excise duty and VAT. At this price, Bulgargaz will supply natural gas to end suppliers and to licensed heat generation and transmission companies.

Despite a 5.84% increase compared with June, the approved price remains competitive for Bulgarian household and business consumers, as it is around €4 per MWh lower than July futures prices on international gas markets, the regulator said.

According to the EWRC, quotations at the leading European TTF gas hub are currently around €41–42 per MWh, while prices on the Balkan Gas Hub in Bulgaria range between €39 and €42 per MWh. Bulgargaz forecasts that the regulated domestic gas price will remain below €40 per MWh for the rest of the year, citing the recent decline in international oil and natural gas prices following the end of the conflict in the Middle East.

The July pricing mix includes supplies of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered via the Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan. Bulgargaz has also secured liquefied natural gas (LNG) under contracts concluded with traders following a competitive tender.

The approved gas price comprises the natural gas price at the entry point to the transmission networks, a public supply component, and a component covering Bulgargaz's costs for storing gas at the Chiren underground gas storage facility, in line with its obligations under Bulgaria's Emergency Action Plan.