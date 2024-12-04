НОВИНИ
Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:18, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv will have another stage with authentic antique backdrop - this is the Odeon. After a series of restoration works lasting more than a decade, the archaeological site was officially opened to visitors.

Following a modern transformation, the Odeon in Plovdiv has been restored with raised columns, a rebuilt stage, and seating. Green walkways have been created, connecting the site to the main Episcopal Basilica of ancient Philippopolis. The Odeon was uncovered during excavations of the northern ancient forum in Plovdiv in 1988. This place was the seat of the former city government. The main street used to pass from here. The author of the project for the restoration of the Odeon was the late architect Vera Kolarova.

"Plovdiv City Council used to meet here. Today this space is metres away from the Main Street of Plovdiv. I hope we all gather here together to show the culture we have and impress the world," said Kostadin Dimitrov, mayor of Plovdiv.

***

The reconstruction of the Antiquity Odeon, an Ancient Greek and Roman public space for musical and theatrical performances and competitions, in Plovdiv was part of the efforts of the local authorities to exhibit the city’s Thracian and Roman heritage.

