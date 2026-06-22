Oleg Nevzorov Appeared at a Meeting with Property Owners in the Illegal Settlement near Varna

A meeting was held today between Oleg Nevzorov, founder of KYB Corporation, members of the company’s team and a number of property owners within the complex. The announcement was made by Forest Club on its Facebook page.

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“The personal presence of Nevzorov and his direct dialogue with the people who have invested in this project confirm the company’s commitment to each and every one of its clients and partners. During the meeting, all current circumstances were discussed,” the statement said.

The teams of KYB Corporation and Forest Club also stated their firm position that they will provide full legal support to every property owner.