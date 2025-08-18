БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva Proposes Maria Filipova as Deputy Ombudsman

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva has proposed to the National Assembly that Maria Filipova, currently Chair of the Consumer Protection Commission, be appointed as her deputy. Following the hearing of three candidates for the position, Filipova ranked first with 15 points, awarded by a five-member evaluation panel at the Ombudsman’s office.

Like Delcheva, Filipova is also on the list of senior state officials from which the President may select a potential caretaker prime minister.

In her letter to Parliament, Delcheva stated that Filipova possesses the necessary personal and professional qualities, determination, and steadfastness in defending consumer rights, which would enable her to perform effectively as Deputy Ombudsman.

During her hearing last week, Filipova stressed the importance of direct engagement with citizens on pressing issues such as access to drinking water, healthcare, and the quality of public services.

Nominated for the post by the “Active Consumers” association, Filipova holds a Master’s degree in Law from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) and has extensive professional experience in human rights. She has worked as a practising lawyer, junior and senior expert at the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Chair of the Financial Supervision Commission, and Chair of the Consumer Protection Commission.

Asked whether she would accept the post of caretaker prime minister, Filipova replied:
“Such a question could only be asked by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, and if he were to make such a decision, I would owe an answer solely to him.”

