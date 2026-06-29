One Killed and Three Injured in Serious Crash Near Kotel Involving Lorry and Two Cars

A serious road traffic accident has occurred on road II-48 in the Kotel–Mokren section, resulting in one fatality and three injured, the Regional Road Management Office said on June 29.

According to initial information, the collision involved a Turkish-registered lorry and two passenger cars. One person died at the scene, while three others were injured.

Traffic on road II-48 at kilometre 62 has been temporarily restricted in both directions due to the crash. A diversion route has been introduced via Sliven – Ichera – Kotel and in the opposite direction.

Traffic in the area is being regulated by road police teams. The causes of the accident are still under investigation.