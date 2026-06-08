Opposition Reacts to MoI Chief Secretary’s Resignation

Political reactions from the opposition were swift. Ranging from concern, through doubts about a lack of full independence, to expectations that things are returning to the old ways – this is how parties commented on Kandev’s decision to leave the Ministry of the Interior.

GERB expressed strong concern over the resignation of the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior just one month into the new government’s term in office. They raised several questions: what “external decisions” was he required to implement and take responsibility for? Was there political interference in his work, and if so, where did it come from?

Georgi Kandev leaves the Ministry of the Interior: “Having to choose between the post and my principles is impossible.”

Political party GERB: “We are deeply concerned by the resignation of the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior just one month after the new government took office. Following his words, however, many questions arise. What external decisions was the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior required to implement and take responsibility for? Was there political interference in the work of the most senior professional leadership position in the Ministry of the Interior, given that the law strictly prohibits such interference? And if there was, where did it come from?”

“Democratic Bulgaria” described Kandev as a highly professional figure who had stopped vote-buying. For this reason, they believe his resignation is a blow to the country.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria”: “The departure of Georgi Kandev is a very clear and serious signal about the way the country is currently governed. It is obvious that he was to some extent hindered in his work, and that he was not given full freedom. Kandev was retained as Chief Secretary due to public opinion and his considerable popularity, and with visible reluctance from the governing authorities. For the first time in many years, the Ministry of the Interior was operating without political pressure, without serving the mafia in Bulgaria.”

Velislav Velichkov from “We Continue the Change” wrote that the amber traffic light for ‘progressive governance’ has lit up in a particularly bright way.

He added that it is evident the reform of the Ministry of the Interior will not take place and that everything is returning to its previous state, despite the ambition and efforts of Minister Demerdzhiev to make a breakthrough in the system, which, he said, is apparently not being allowed.

According to “We Continue the Change”, the amendments to the Judiciary Act are the next test for Rumen Radev. In the event of failure, the traffic light will turn red.

Velislav Velichkov, “We Continue the Change”: “The amber traffic light for ‘progressive governance’ has lit up in a particularly bright way. There has been no other resignation that has caused a greater earthquake in the one-month-old government than that of Commissioner Kandev, because its grounds are both professional and moral. It is evident that the reform in the Ministry of the Interior will not take place and everything is returning to its old ways, despite the ambition and efforts of Minister Demerdzhiev to make a breakthrough in the system; apparently he is not being allowed to do so.” Velislav Velichkov, “We Continue the Change”: “The amendments to the Judiciary Act, which were probably also written under external pressure or directly by external actors serving the status quo, are the next test for Rumen Radev and his MPs. If this law, and the subsequent election of a worthy new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council and its Inspectorate, fail, the traffic light will very soon turn red. I wish Georgi Kandev success in his next mission.”

“Vazrazhdane” party believes that Georgi Kandev knows far more than he has written down. For this reason, they are insisting that he be heard in parliament together with the Minister of Interior.

Petar Petrov, “Vazrazhdane”: “We know for whom Georgi Kandev was inconvenient. He was inconvenient for Peevski during the caretaker government, during the election campaign and the fight against vote-buying. It turned out that he is also inconvenient for the current government, and we in ‘Vazrazhdane’ are asking ourselves whether this inconvenience is the result of a good collaboration between the old and the new rulers.”

Movement for Rights and Freedoms did not comment.

Former caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov wrote that before the elections Georgi Kandev showed what the Ministry of the Interior looks like when it does not wait for instructions. According to the former prime minister, the real question is why, in Bulgaria, independence and freedom so often prove incompatible with a career; why the price of holding office is obedience; and why leaders surround themselves with convenient rather than courageous people.