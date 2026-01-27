БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Илияна Йотова продължава срещите си за...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Рая Назарян след срещата си с президента Илияна Йотова:...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Частично бедствено положение в шест села в Община Ардино
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Проф. Ива Христова: Четири области са в предепидемична...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan after Meeting with President Iliana Iotova: Caretaker PM Should Not Be a Political Figure

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
EN
Запази

Regarding the date of the elections - it will most likely not be at the end of March

рая назарян срещата президента илияна йотова едно политическо лице бива служебен премиер
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Raya Nazaryan, has commented to the media following consultations with President Iliana Iotova on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

The meeting between President Iotova and Nazaryan on January 27 lasted for more than an hour and was held as part of the constitutional procedure for appointing a caretaker government. During the talks, Nazaryan confirmed that she is unable to take on the role of caretaker prime minister.

photos by Presidency of the Republic of Bulgaria

The two discussed possible options for forming a caretaker cabinet and appointing a caretaker prime minister who would guarantee the fairest possible conduct of the early parliamentary elections. Nazaryan noted that the date of the elections is likely to be postponed and will probably not be at the end of March, as initially expected, but could instead be moved to the end of April.

Raya Nazaryan, Speaker of the National Assembly, said:
“Any political figure, whoever they may be, any of the 240 MPs, including the Speaker of Parliament, belongs to a specific political formation, even if they do not take part in the next elections, because a caretaker prime minister cannot be registered as a candidate for MP. The sense of either impartiality or lack of impartiality would be very strong, and this would in some way undermine voters’ expectations for a transparent process.”

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

In total, ten office-holders are eligible for the post of caretaker prime minister. The so-called “house book” includes the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Governor and Deputy Governors of the Bulgarian National Bank, the Chair of the National Audit Office and his two deputies, as well as the Ombudsman and the Deputy Ombudsman. Some of the potential candidates have already declined to take on the role.

Once President Iotova decides whom to mandate with forming a caretaker cabinet, the nominee will have one week to propose the composition of the government. At the same time as appointing the caretaker cabinet, the President must also set the date for the early parliamentary elections, which must be held within two months.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
1
Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и търговците не могат да я отказват
2
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и...
Пешеходец загина на място при тежка катастрофа на околовръстния път в Ямбол
3
Пешеходец загина на място при тежка катастрофа на околовръстния път...
Свлачище затвори за кратко прохода Троян – Кърнаре
4
Свлачище затвори за кратко прохода Троян – Кърнаре
МБАЛ "Варна" с финансови затруднения заради незаплатена надлимитна дейност
5
МБАЛ "Варна" с финансови затруднения заради незаплатена...
Дъждът ще премине в сняг и ще се образува нова снежна покривка
6
Дъждът ще премине в сняг и ще се образува нова снежна покривка

Най-четени

Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
1
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
2
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
3
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
4
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
5
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
6
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...

More from: Bulgaria

President Iotova Continues Meetings as Part of Procedure for Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister
President Iotova Continues Meetings as Part of Procedure for Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister
Second Day of Hauliers’ Protests, Borders with Serbia and North Macedonia Remain Blocked Second Day of Hauliers’ Protests, Borders with Serbia and North Macedonia Remain Blocked
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Turkish Lorry Driver Died after Crash on Maritsa Motorway near Kapitan Andreevo Turkish Lorry Driver Died after Crash on Maritsa Motorway near Kapitan Andreevo
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Nearly 68% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn from Circulation, Says Finance Ministry Nearly 68% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn from Circulation, Says Finance Ministry
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Traffic Temporarily Closed at Troyan–Karnare Pass after Landslide Traffic Temporarily Closed at Troyan–Karnare Pass after Landslide
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Partial State of Emergency in Six Villages in Ardino Municipality Partial State of Emergency in Six Villages in Ardino Municipality
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Илияна Йотова продължава срещите си за назначаване на служебно правителство
Президентът Илияна Йотова продължава срещите си за назначаване на...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Рая Назарян след срещата си с президента Илияна Йотова: Едно политическо лице не бива да е служебен премиер Рая Назарян след срещата си с президента Илияна Йотова: Едно политическо лице не бива да е служебен премиер
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Росен Плевнелиев пред БНТ: Румен Радев абдикира от поста, за да се бори за властта и да стане премиер Росен Плевнелиев пред БНТ: Румен Радев абдикира от поста, за да се бори за властта и да стане премиер
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
У нас
Шофьорът, който причини катастрофата с две жертви край Бургас, е карал с 1,76 промила алкохол Шофьорът, който причини катастрофата с две жертви край Бургас, е карал с 1,76 промила алкохол
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Зона за свободна търговия: ЕС и Индия сключиха търговско споразумение
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Делото срещу Кирил Петков: Полицай твърди, че арестът на Борисов е...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Част от имиграционните служби напускат Минесота - ще има ли промяна...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
САЩ и Канада
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ