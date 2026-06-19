Partial Traffic Restrictions Near Sofia Airport Due to Festival

From today until Monday, traffic will be partially restricted in the far-right lane on the section between the entrance/exit of the Airport Sofia Metro Station at Terminal 2 and the turn-off leading to the entrance of Terminal 2 Parking P4, which provides access to the airport park, Sofia Municipality said on June 19.

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 17:00 and 06:00 each day from 19 to 22 June.

The three-day Aura: Temple of Eos festival begins today, featuring three stages, more than 50 international and Bulgarian artists, and music continuing until sunrise, organisers from Fest Team said.

Running until 21 June, the event will transform Sofia Airport Park into a space where music, light and the energy of thousands of people come together in what organisers describe as an unforgettable experience.

Source: BTA