Passenger Plane That Triggered Unlawful Interference Alert Departs Burgas Airport

The passenger plane, which reported an unauthorized intrusion on board, took off from Burgas Airport at midnight. It is expected to land in Tel Aviv around 1:15 a.m. The plane remained at Burgas Airport for nearly seven hours after making an emergency landing this afternoon at 5:15 p.m.

The passenger aircraft that triggered an unlawful interference alert took off from Burgas Airport at midnight. It is expected to land in Tel Aviv at around 1:15am. The aircraft remained at Burgas Airport for nearly seven hours after making an emergency landing there at 5:15pm yesterday afternoon.

The diversion was caused by a technical malfunction in the aircraft's transponder, which transmitted a false hijacking signal. After it was confirmed that there was no genuine threat on board, the aircraft left Bulgarian airspace via Turkey, where two Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted it so it could continue on its planned route.

Following Unlawful Interference Alert: Bulgarian Air Force Successfully Carries Out Air Policing Mission



The aircraft subsequently aborted its flight to Tel Aviv and, at the request of the carrier, was redirected back to Bulgaria, where it landed safely at Burgas Airport.

The aircraft was escorted by a MiG-29 fighter jet from Bulgaria's Third Air Base when it entered Bulgarian airspace before continuing towards Turkey and again after returning from Turkish airspace.