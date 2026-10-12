PM Radev: Bulgaria Is Ready to Encourage Investments that Generate High Added Value and Implement Successful Business Models

Bulgaria is ready to encourage investment that generates high added value and introduces successful business models into the Bulgarian economy. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on October 12 at a meeting with a US business delegation organised by the US Embassy in Bulgaria, following the Prime Minister’s stated intention to give fresh impetus to bilateral economic cooperation and attract more American investment to Bulgaria.

The delegation included companies operating in security, advanced technology, defence, energy and other sectors. Ivan Vasilev, Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation, also took part in the meeting.

Rumen Radev stressed that Bulgaria has the capacity to play an active role in developing the industries of the future and aims to establish itself as an important part of high-tech manufacturing supply chains. In this context, the Prime Minister noted that companies in electronics, advanced technology, the space industry and defence are already expanding their operations in Bulgaria and seeking international partners.

Bulgaria is also home to the region’s first Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology, which attracts Bulgarian and international researchers and has already achieved significant results in artificial intelligence.

The development and expansion of infrastructure connectivity, including transport, logistics, energy and digital infrastructure, also creates opportunities for successful partnerships, Radev added. The Prime Minister highlighted political stability in Bulgaria, which he said was guaranteed by the current government, as well as the Cabinet’s commitment to continuing to develop and deepen its strategic partnership with the United States across various fields.