PM Rumen Radev and EU Commissioner Marta Kos Discuss EU Enlargement and Connectivity in the Balkans

The EU enlargement process and the sustainable consolidation of European principles and values in countries seeking membership were the focus of a meeting between Prime Minister Rumen Radev and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, who is visiting Bulgaria on October 8.

Connectivity in the Balkans is a key priority not only for the countries in the region but also for the European Commission, which is providing financial support for a number of projects in this area, Prime Minister Radev and Commissioner Kos said. They highlighted the importance of accelerating the construction of Corridor VIII, which is of strategic importance to the region, as well as expanding transport, energy and digital networks, which are a key factor in the development of South-Eastern Europe.