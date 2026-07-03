PM Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Will Express Reservations Regarding the 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia

Bulgaria will place reservations on the European Union's 21st package of sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on July 3.

After Litasco lifted the attachment order imposed on Lukoil Neftochim, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said he would do everything possible to prevent the dispute from proceeding to arbitration.

Radev also revealed details of his conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a month ago. At that meeting, the Ukrainian president once again requested that his country purchase the reactors intended for the Belene Nuclear Power Plant. Prime Minister Radev replied that it would be preferable for the Belene plant to be completed and for Bulgaria to supply electricity to Ukraine via Romania. According to the Prime Minister, the construction could also be financed with European funds.

He also commented on the state’s budget proposal, describing it as "a budget of reality" and promising fiscal discipline.

Prime Minister Radev described the lifting of the attachment order allowing Lukoil Neftochim Burgas to purchase crude oil from companies registered in Switzerland as a success.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "The refinery had encountered significant problems with the logistics and supply of crude oil and had been forced to process heavy grades of crude, which created substantial logistical difficulties."

The government's objective is to guarantee the reliable and sustainable operation of the refinery in Burgas.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "Whether Bulgaria's reservations on the 21st sanctions package will help us avoid arbitration, I cannot guarantee. If we continue operating under this sanctions regime, also imposed by Litasco, the refinery faces the risk of shutting down. I will do everything possible to avoid arbitration." Yordan Ivanov, MP, Democratic Bulgaria Parliamentary Group: "Does that mean you will impose sanctions?" Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "Whether I am prepared to enter reservations to the 21st sanctions package. It is not a matter of being prepared. I will do it because I am defending our national interest."

Responding to criticism from Vazrazhdane over why Progressive Bulgaria had not supported cancelling the ten-year agreement with Ukraine, Radev said that regardless of who had signed an international agreement, it had been signed by the Bulgarian state and, in any case, it contained no specific commitments. He also spoke about his meeting with the Ukrainian president a month ago.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "He did indeed again propose that they purchase the Belene Nuclear Power Plant reactors. I proposed something different: let us, together with you and with European funding, because Europe is ready to help, build the Belene Nuclear Power Plant using those reactors and supply you with electricity through Romania."

The Prime Minister said Bulgaria's foreign policy orientation is based on values, responding to opposition criticism that the country is losing the confidence of its Euro-Atlantic partners.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "Whether our allies have lost confidence as a result of my actions. They have not. I have excellent relations with all European and NATO member states."

On the issue of public finances, Prime Minister Radev pledged fiscal discipline and a review of payments for activities approved by previous governments.

Photos: BTA

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "This is the budget of reality. Could we reduce the deficit by cutting people's incomes? We could. Could we leave municipalities with unfinished infrastructure works? We could. Could we stifle the economy? We could. Could we have refrained from increasing pensions? We could. But we will not do that." Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB-UDF: "A deficit of 5.7% of GDP – a budget with such a deficit is a gross violation of the Public Finance Act." Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "What was truly a gross violation of our responsibility to the Bulgarian people and to Bulgaria's future was the entire budgetary policy pursued over the past few years that brought us to this point. We are committed, with the 2027 Budget, to significantly reducing both the deficit and borrowing."

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms once again declared its opposition to the closure of the Commission for the Disclosure of State Security Files. Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov described it as a structure that had long outlived its purpose and which has an annual budget of €2.8 million.