PM Rumen Radev: EU Enlargement Should Be Based on Merit

A new plan and new rules for the enlargement of the European Union and the European integration of the Western Balkans were at the centre of discussions as leaders of the European institutions and 30 countries, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev, gathered in the picturesque Montenegrin town of Tivat to breathe new life into the enlargement process.

France and Germany presented a new initiative that envisages a phased accession process, allowing candidate countries to participate in European meetings before full membership, albeit without voting rights.



Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev stressed that Bulgaria continues to uphold the position that EU enlargement should be based on merit and carried out in full compliance with the Copenhagen criteria.

Among the proposals under discussion are phased access to the European single market and participation in European programmes. The possibility of introducing an intermediate status between EU candidate country and full member state is also being considered.

Under such a model, countries would be able to take part in certain European formats and initiatives without having completed all negotiating chapters required for full membership.

The idea is that, rather than waiting until the end of the lengthy accession process, the countries of the Western Balkans would begin integrating into the European Union while accession negotiations are still under way.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria welcomes the progress made by the host country, Montenegro, and highly values the efforts undertaken by Albania in advancing towards EU membership, adding that other countries should make similar efforts in order to achieve comparable results.

He also recalled that Bulgaria has always been a key driver of the process of EU enlargement and the integration of the Western Balkans, as this represents an investment in security and contributes to the expansion of the common European area of stability and prosperity.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that discussions on the European Union’s enlargement towards the Western Balkans, which began yesterday, will continue today. He noted that France introduced changes to the enlargement methodology in 2020, which are now based on the merits of candidate countries. According to him, this ensures transparency of reforms and a steady, structured process. Macron said that, together with Germany, France has proposed and will discuss a phased process of enhanced integration. Specifically, when a candidate country makes progress and incorporates EU acquis in a given policy area, it could be integrated into European frameworks on that same topic.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he and French President Emmanuel Macron have presented a specific proposal on how to facilitate European Union enlargement, particularly regarding the inclusion of some Western Balkan countries.

He stated that the European Union should demonstrate both its capacity and its willingness to expand, adding that this is what leaders intend to discuss during the meeting.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union must make the enlargement process faster and more credible.

She stated that if a candidate country carries out reforms, it should advance in the opening and closing of negotiation chapters and clusters on its path towards EU membership.

She added that the enlargement process should also be more visible, stressing that candidate countries should explain to their citizens what the benefits of enlargement are. This, she noted, also applies to EU member states.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that EU enlargement should take place on the principle of merit.

He said that this implies deep reforms in the judiciary, the rule of law, human rights, and the building of good-neighbourly relations.

Radev stressed that the European Union should not allow the Copenhagen criteria for membership to be compromised due to a complex geopolitical situation.

He added that if such issues are artificially suppressed through haste, they would later re-emerge within the European family.

“We do not want this to happen and we will not allow it,” he said.