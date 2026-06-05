БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
И.ф. главен прокурор подписа искане за екстрадицията на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Аларма на МКС: НАСА нареди евакуационна готовност заради...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
"Кръстена от Ванга" измами възрастна жена в...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Марихуана за 4 милиона евро задържаха на "Дунав...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
МВР има данни накъде се придвижва Олег Невзоров
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Процедурата по свръхдефицит е оценка за...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: EU Enlargement Should Be Based on Merit

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Possibility Discussed of Intermediate Status Between EU Candidate and Full Membership

Снимка: BTA

A new plan and new rules for the enlargement of the European Union and the European integration of the Western Balkans were at the centre of discussions as leaders of the European institutions and 30 countries, including Prime Minister Rumen Radev, gathered in the picturesque Montenegrin town of Tivat to breathe new life into the enlargement process.

France and Germany presented a new initiative that envisages a phased accession process, allowing candidate countries to participate in European meetings before full membership, albeit without voting rights.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev stressed that Bulgaria continues to uphold the position that EU enlargement should be based on merit and carried out in full compliance with the Copenhagen criteria.

Among the proposals under discussion are phased access to the European single market and participation in European programmes. The possibility of introducing an intermediate status between EU candidate country and full member state is also being considered.

Under such a model, countries would be able to take part in certain European formats and initiatives without having completed all negotiating chapters required for full membership.

The idea is that, rather than waiting until the end of the lengthy accession process, the countries of the Western Balkans would begin integrating into the European Union while accession negotiations are still under way.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria welcomes the progress made by the host country, Montenegro, and highly values the efforts undertaken by Albania in advancing towards EU membership, adding that other countries should make similar efforts in order to achieve comparable results.

He also recalled that Bulgaria has always been a key driver of the process of EU enlargement and the integration of the Western Balkans, as this represents an investment in security and contributes to the expansion of the common European area of stability and prosperity.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that discussions on the European Union’s enlargement towards the Western Balkans, which began yesterday, will continue today.

He noted that France introduced changes to the enlargement methodology in 2020, which are now based on the merits of candidate countries. According to him, this ensures transparency of reforms and a steady, structured process.

Macron said that, together with Germany, France has proposed and will discuss a phased process of enhanced integration. Specifically, when a candidate country makes progress and incorporates EU acquis in a given policy area, it could be integrated into European frameworks on that same topic.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he and French President Emmanuel Macron have presented a specific proposal on how to facilitate European Union enlargement, particularly regarding the inclusion of some Western Balkan countries.

He stated that the European Union should demonstrate both its capacity and its willingness to expand, adding that this is what leaders intend to discuss during the meeting.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union must make the enlargement process faster and more credible.

She stated that if a candidate country carries out reforms, it should advance in the opening and closing of negotiation chapters and clusters on its path towards EU membership.

She added that the enlargement process should also be more visible, stressing that candidate countries should explain to their citizens what the benefits of enlargement are. This, she noted, also applies to EU member states.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that EU enlargement should take place on the principle of merit.

He said that this implies deep reforms in the judiciary, the rule of law, human rights, and the building of good-neighbourly relations.

Radev stressed that the European Union should not allow the Copenhagen criteria for membership to be compromised due to a complex geopolitical situation.

He added that if such issues are artificially suppressed through haste, they would later re-emerge within the European family.

“We do not want this to happen and we will not allow it,” he said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Азербайджан спечели европейското първенство по минифутбол (ОБЗОР)
2
Азербайджан спечели европейското първенство по минифутбол (ОБЗОР)
Аферата „Баба Алино“: Регионалният министър пред депутатите по казуса с незаконния град
3
Аферата „Баба Алино“: Регионалният министър пред...
След проливните дъждове: Частично бедствено положение в Дългопол и Вълчи дол
4
След проливните дъждове: Частично бедствено положение в Дългопол и...
Проверяват още райони във Варна след разкритията за "незаконния град"
5
Проверяват още райони във Варна след разкритията за...
Божидар Саръбоюков спечели първото място в скока на дължина на Диамантената лига в Рим
6
Божидар Саръбоюков спечели първото място в скока на дължина на...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети, тел и други отпадъци, установиха учени
4
Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети,...
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
5
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Bulgaria

Ticha Village After the Torrential Rain: Residents Left Without Belongings, Pregnant Woman Develops Complications
Ticha Village After the Torrential Rain: Residents Left Without Belongings, Pregnant Woman Develops Complications
Acting Chief Prosecutor Vanya Stefanova Signs Extradition Request for Stoyan Mavrodiev Acting Chief Prosecutor Vanya Stefanova Signs Extradition Request for Stoyan Mavrodiev
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev: Stoyan Mavrodiev Must Be Brought Before Bulgarian Justice Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev: Stoyan Mavrodiev Must Be Brought Before Bulgarian Justice
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Bulgarian Navy Steps Up Black Sea Monitoring Following Drone Incident in Constanța Bulgarian Navy Steps Up Black Sea Monitoring Following Drone Incident in Constanța
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Cannabis Worth an Estimated €4 Million Seized at Danube Bridge Border Crossing Cannabis Worth an Estimated €4 Million Seized at Danube Bridge Border Crossing
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Police Seize Drug Parcels Addressed to a Minor in Kardzhali Police Seize Drug Parcels Addressed to a Minor in Kardzhali
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Процедурата по свръхдефицит: Властта с мерки за ограничаване на разходите
Процедурата по свръхдефицит: Властта с мерки за ограничаване на...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
У нас
И.ф. главен прокурор подписа искане за екстрадицията на Стоян Мавродиев И.ф. главен прокурор подписа искане за екстрадицията на Стоян Мавродиев
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Трагедия в Мъглиж: 14-годишно дете се удави след скок в реката Трагедия в Мъглиж: 14-годишно дете се удави след скок в реката
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Министър Петрова: Установихме критично забавяне на реформите в енергетиката Министър Петрова: Установихме критично забавяне на реформите в енергетиката
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Иззети са над 5 кг марихуана и около 400 дози дрога при спецакция в...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Аларма на МКС: НАСА нареди евакуационна готовност заради теч на въздух
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Още
"Кръстена от Ванга" измами възрастна жена в Монтана
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Село Тича след пороя: Хората останаха без покъщнина, бременна жена...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ