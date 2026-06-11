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Police Guard Cherry Orchards, Producers Report Poor Harvest

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Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
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череши 150 производители оплакват ниска изкупна цена липса берачи

A specialised operation to protect the cherry harvest is beginning in the Kyustendil, Nevestino, Treklyano and Bobov Dol regions. Police will also monitor to ensure that there is no pressure on producers regarding purchase prices.

However, the problems facing farmers are not limited solely to the protection of the harvest.

The cherry campaign in the Kyustendil region is starting under round-the-clock police surveillance.

Chief Inspector Boyan Milenkov, Head of the Kyustendil Regional Police Department: “The risks are mainly related to theft of agricultural produce. Security is carried out through patrols of cherry orchards and mobile units on the roads around these areas.”

Police say that theft has now become rare. The more serious issue this year, however, is the poor harvest due to cold weather.

    Kiril Dimitrov, cherry grower: "We’re selling them at about 2 euros, but we haven’t had many orders so far. Some of the later have suffered more losses.”

    Less fruit also means less work, but also less income for farmers.

    Tsvetanka Manzurova, cherry grower: “Our workers are asking for 1 euro for picking. We will not pay 1 euro for picking — they can be sure of that. We will pay 30 cents for picking.”

    However, the workers’ calculations also do not work in their favour.

    Todor Georgiev: “You cannot pick more than 50 kilograms. And at 30 cents, you can calculate that it makes 15 euros.”

    Producers are increasingly looking for buyers directly on site instead of relying on purchasing depots. Their hope is that this year they will protect not only their harvest, but also their profits.

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