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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police Operation at Belitsa Municipality; Mayor of Belitsa, Radoslav Revanski, Was Led Away In Handcuffs

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Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
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изведоха белезници кмета белица радослав ревански
Снимка: BNT

The mayor of Belitsa Municipality, Radoslav Revanski, was led away in handcuffs.

With a heavy police presence, the mayor was taken away seven hours after the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Ministry of Interior had entered the municipal building.

Waiting outside were Delyan Peevski, leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), the party’s entire leadership and a large number of citizens.

Delyan Peevski, Chairman of the MRF: “Mr Radev, you will not break the MRF. No matter how many people you summon to your offices, as you did with Radi Revanski. He was summoned to the office of the head of the Customs Agency, Shushkov, and offered a deal on how to work for Progressive Bulgaria, how mayors could switch to Progressive Bulgaria, and how he could arrange a meeting for him with Demerdzhiev so that he would not do anything to him or bother him. But you know who makes these shameful offers, don’t you? Rumen Radev. Mr Radev, we say ‘no’ to your offer. We say ‘yes’ to freedom and ‘no’ to State Security.”

Minutes after Revanski was taken away, his mother fainted.

***

    Uniformed police officers entered the municipal building at around 8:00 am this morning, October 21. Officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Ministry of Interior were checking documents and questioning staff.

    However, the GDBOP officially declined to disclose the precise subject of the investigation, stating that it is not permitted to comment while the inspection is ongoing.

    According to information obtained by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), the authorities are investigating allegations of misuse of EU funds and irregularities in public procurement. As of the time of reporting, no arrests have been made. Police presence in the town of Belitsa is exceptionally heavy.

    The Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), Delyan Peevski, commented on the events.

    - Delyan Peevski: “The oligarchy has one leader, and his name is Rumen Radev”
    Delyan Peevski, Chairman of MRF: “All these operations, including what is happening in Belitsa right now and what happened in Sungurlare, are being ordered from one place. By Rumen Radev, to be clear. I heard talk about the head of the oligarchy. I liked that very much. I can name him. He should have named him. The head of the oligarchy is Rumen Radev and Nikolay Koprinkov. I want to make that absolutely clear.”

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