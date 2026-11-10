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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Тежка катастрофа на АМ "Тракия" *** 12 души са загинали, а 51 са ранени. В инцидента са участвали 86 превозни средства ***

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Expresses Condolences to Families of Those Killed in Massive Pile-Up on Trakia Motorway, in Which 11 People Died

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Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
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председателят изрази съболезнования семействата загиналите тракия

Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of the National Assembly, has expressed her condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the crash on Trakia Motorway in a post on Facebook on november 10.

"We are all devastated by this terrible tragedy. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Dotsova wrote.

In her post, she also expressed her gratitude to the emergency response teams, doctors and law enforcement officers who are fighting to save every single life.

Health Ministry Clarifies: 11 Fatalities in Trakia Motorway Crash

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