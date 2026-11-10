Transport Minister Cuts Short COP31 Visit and Returns to Bulgaria Following Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway

Transport and Communications Minister, Georgi Pee,v is cutting short his participation in the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), being held in Antalya, Turkey, and returning to Bulgaria following the serious road accident on the Trakia Motorway.

By order of the minister, an extraordinary meeting of the expert group responsible for road safety reform will be held tomorrow. Additional measures to improve road safety and accelerate the implementation of planned reforms in the sector will be discussed.