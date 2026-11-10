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Тежка катастрофа на АМ "Тракия" *** 11 души са загинали, а 51 са ранени. В инцидента са участвали 86 превозни средства ***

President Iliana Iotova Cuts Short Participation in Paris Peace Forum Following Trakia Motorway Pile-Ups

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Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
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Снимка: BTA

Following the serious road accident on Trakia Motorway, President Iliana Iotova is cutting short her participation in the Paris Peace Forum and its accompanying meetings and returning to Bulgaria, the President’s Office has announced.

The Head of State has expressed her condolences to the relatives and families of those who lost their lives.

***

Eleven people were killed and 51 were hospitalised after two pile-ups involving 86 vehicles on Trakia Motorway near Zimnitsa junction in the district of Yambol on November 10.

63 vehicles were involved in the pile-up on the lane in the direction to Burgas and 23 on the the lane towards Sofia. Health Minister Katya Ivkova said ten people had died at the scene and one in hospital. Thirteen of the injured were in serious condition.

According to the Health Ministry as at 5 p.m., 33 injured people had been admitted to hospitals in Sliven, 11 in Yambol and seven in Burgas.

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