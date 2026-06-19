Police Step Up Summer Crackdown as 2,300 Drug Offenders Arrested and 125,000 Drivers Checked

The Ministry of Interior has revealed that 2,300 people have been arrested in recent weeks for possessing or distributing drugs, as authorities intensify enforcement efforts ahead of the peak summer season.

Over the past 10 days alone, police have checked 125,000 drivers and recorded more than 52,000 traffic violations. A total of 448 motorists were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As part of a renewed campaign to reduce serious road accidents and fatalities, the Interior Ministry is strengthening controls across the country.

Lubomir Nikolov, Acting Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry: "In a directive sent to regional police directors, I instructed them to identify all high-risk road sections, areas with a high concentration of traffic accidents, and locations where illegal races, drifting events and persistent traffic offences take place."

Police officers will focus on the violations most commonly linked to serious crashes resulting in injuries and deaths. Particular attention will also be paid to preventing illegal street racing.

"In this regard, we have so far identified 41 planned illegal racing events organised by reckless drivers across the country," Nikolov said.

The ministry also plans a significant increase in the number of unmarked police vehicles operating within everyday traffic.

Lachezar Bliznakov of the Traffic Police Directorate explained:

"The main objective is to remove from the roads those drivers who display aggressive behaviour but immediately adjust their conduct when they spot marked police vehicles."

Checks for drink-driving and drug-driving offences will also be substantially expanded.

"Specific measures have been ordered and are entirely focused on preventing the operation of motor vehicles after the use of alcohol or narcotic substances," Bliznakov said.

In areas where average-speed enforcement is not in place, all available mobile speed cameras will be deployed to detect speeding offences.

The Ministry of Interior is also tightening oversight of road conditions on both national and municipal roads. Officials have called on the Road Infrastructure Agency and local authorities to respond more quickly to reports of dangerous road conditions.

"We are prepared to go further. If repeated requests from us continue to be ignored, we are considering referring the matter to the Prosecutor's Office," Nikolov warned.

All regional police directorates and local police stations will be required to report poor road conditions, damaged road signs and defective crash barriers to municipalities and the Road Infrastructure Agency for action.