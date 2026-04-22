Political Reactions after the Resignation of Borislav Sarafov as Acting Prosecutor General

Following the resignation of Borislav Sarafov, political reactions came swiftly, with most parliamentary parties calling for the rapid election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and a new Prosecutor General.

The day began with an ultimatum directed at Sarafov even before it became clear that he would step down. A prominent figure from “Progressive Bulgaria,” Ivan Demerdzhiev, urged him to resign, stating that “the time for evasions has expired.” He also called on the Supreme Judicial Council to stop acting as a shield for a compromised system.

Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov resigned

In the programme “Oshte ot denya,” Petar Vitanov from “Progressive Bulgaria” commented that the resignation does not fundamentally change the system but represents a regrouping, stressing that judicial reform and the election of a regular Prosecutor General remain key priorities.

From GERB, the resignation was described as a dignified but belated personal act, with the party calling for the new Parliament to begin work immediately and elect a new Supreme Judicial Council through broad consensus.

From “Yes, Bulgaria,” part of the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” coalition, it was stated that this is the first step in dismantling the so-called “Peevski–Borisov model.”

Ivailo Mirchev said: “The heart of the ‘Peevski–Borisov’ model has been removed, and this is an achievement of the people who took part in the protests in December. ‘Peevski–Borisov’ have been disarmed, and the next steps are extremely important if Bulgaria is truly to change.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov added: “This is only the first step. The election of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Inspectorate to the Supreme Judicial Council lies ahead, under new rules that must ensure that future judicial bodies are composed of more honest, competent and adequate people.

The Inspectorate must carry out checks on asset declarations, as well as reviews of all files related to electoral crimes, because during this campaign we learned from the Ministry of Interior that the Prosecutor's Office has been shielding vote buyers.”

Delyan Peevski, Leader of MRF, commented via social media that the change of the acting Prosecutor General is a constitutional and lawful process within the independent judiciary, particularly the Prosecutor's Office. His party’s position, he noted, has always been that democracy is stable when the Constitution, laws, and the separation of powers are respected.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane', called for more radical measures regarding Borislav Sarafov, stating that he should be arrested and that it is unacceptable for one person to remain in the office of Prosecutor General for so long, describing it as a form of usurpation.

Kostadinov also argued that the institution of the Prosecutor General should be abolished and reiterated that the new Parliament’s first priority should be the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council.