БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Кирил Милов триумфира отново на европейския връх!...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Петър Витанов за оставката на Сарафов: Днешният акт не...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Разследване на БНТ и TVR: Пластмасова инвазия в Дунав...
Чете се за: 24:35 мин.
Президентът Йотова за оставката на Сарафов: За мен това е...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Ваня Стефанова ще бъде новият и.ф. главен прокурор
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Първи коментар на Киев след победата на Радев: Украйна се...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Тръмп удължи примирието с Иран
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Political Reactions after the Resignation of Borislav Sarafov as Acting Prosecutor General

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
EN
Запази
законен главен прокурор сарафов

Following the resignation of Borislav Sarafov, political reactions came swiftly, with most parliamentary parties calling for the rapid election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and a new Prosecutor General.

The day began with an ultimatum directed at Sarafov even before it became clear that he would step down. A prominent figure from “Progressive Bulgaria,” Ivan Demerdzhiev, urged him to resign, stating that “the time for evasions has expired.” He also called on the Supreme Judicial Council to stop acting as a shield for a compromised system.

Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov resigned

In the programme “Oshte ot denya,” Petar Vitanov from “Progressive Bulgaria” commented that the resignation does not fundamentally change the system but represents a regrouping, stressing that judicial reform and the election of a regular Prosecutor General remain key priorities.

From GERB, the resignation was described as a dignified but belated personal act, with the party calling for the new Parliament to begin work immediately and elect a new Supreme Judicial Council through broad consensus.

From “Yes, Bulgaria,” part of the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” coalition, it was stated that this is the first step in dismantling the so-called “Peevski–Borisov model.”

Ivailo Mirchev said: “The heart of the ‘Peevski–Borisov’ model has been removed, and this is an achievement of the people who took part in the protests in December. ‘Peevski–Borisov’ have been disarmed, and the next steps are extremely important if Bulgaria is truly to change.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov added: “This is only the first step. The election of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Inspectorate to the Supreme Judicial Council lies ahead, under new rules that must ensure that future judicial bodies are composed of more honest, competent and adequate people.

The Inspectorate must carry out checks on asset declarations, as well as reviews of all files related to electoral crimes, because during this campaign we learned from the Ministry of Interior that the Prosecutor's Office has been shielding vote buyers.”

Delyan Peevski, Leader of MRF, commented via social media that the change of the acting Prosecutor General is a constitutional and lawful process within the independent judiciary, particularly the Prosecutor's Office. His party’s position, he noted, has always been that democracy is stable when the Constitution, laws, and the separation of powers are respected.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane', called for more radical measures regarding Borislav Sarafov, stating that he should be arrested and that it is unacceptable for one person to remain in the office of Prosecutor General for so long, describing it as a form of usurpation.

Kostadinov also argued that the institution of the Prosecutor General should be abolished and reiterated that the new Parliament’s first priority should be the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много ранени при тежък инцидент с автобус (СНИМКИ)
1
Трагедия край Малко Търново: Двама загинали и много ранени при...
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и Левски
2
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и...
И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка
3
И.ф. главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов подаде оставка
Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен прокурор
4
Прокурорската колегия на ВСС избра Ваня Стефанова за и.ф. главен...
Ваня Стефанова ще бъде новият и.ф. главен прокурор
5
Ваня Стефанова ще бъде новият и.ф. главен прокурор
Делян Пеевски: Демокрацията е стабилна и сигурна, когато се спазват Конституцията и законите на страната
6
Делян Пеевски: Демокрацията е стабилна и сигурна, когато се спазват...

Най-четени

При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент, БСП остава под чертата
1
При 100% обработени протоколи: Пет партии в следващия парламент,...
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс Грийн" в Лондон
2
Над 2000 българи гласуваха само в секцията в "Палмърс...
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе при обработени 80% от протоколите
3
Убедителна преднина за „Прогресивна България“ в Русе...
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
4
ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч. - шест партии влизат в парламента
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
5
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?
6
Как изглежда вотът от чужбина при 100% обработени протоколи?

More from: Politics

Before the Final Results of April 19 Early Parliamentary Elections: Distribution of Seats in the Next Parliament
Before the Final Results of April 19 Early Parliamentary Elections: Distribution of Seats in the Next Parliament
Bozhidar Bozhanov: “We Will Be in Opposition, Because That Is What the Bulgarian Voters Decided.” Bozhidar Bozhanov: “We Will Be in Opposition, Because That Is What the Bulgarian Voters Decided.”
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
President Iotova on Sarafov’s Resignation: “This Is a Necessary, but Only a First Step” President Iotova on Sarafov’s Resignation: “This Is a Necessary, but Only a First Step”
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Nothing Begins or Ends with Borislav Sarafov Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Nothing Begins or Ends with Borislav Sarafov
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Prime Ministers of Italy and Greece Congratulated Rumen Radev on the Election Victory Prime Ministers of Italy and Greece Congratulated Rumen Radev on the Election Victory
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Sofia Mayor Terziev: Bulgaria Has Shown That It Wants an End to the Model of “Some Being More Equal Than Others.” Sofia Mayor Terziev: Bulgaria Has Shown That It Wants an End to the Model of “Some Being More Equal Than Others.”
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Ваня Стефанова е новият и.ф. главен прокурор след оставката на Сарафов
Ваня Стефанова е новият и.ф. главен прокурор след оставката на Сарафов
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Андрей Гюров: Нищо не започва и няма да свърши със Сарафов Премиерът Андрей Гюров: Нищо не започва и няма да свърши със Сарафов
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
За неопределено време: Тръмп удължи примирието с Иран За неопределено време: Тръмп удължи примирието с Иран
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
По света
Разследване на БНТ и TVR: Пластмасова инвазия в Дунав (ЧАСТ I) Разследване на БНТ и TVR: Пластмасова инвазия в Дунав (ЧАСТ I)
Чете се за: 24:35 мин.
Общество
Петър Витанов за оставката на Сарафов: Днешният акт не променя по...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Спор за дистанционното на телевизора довел до убийството в Пловдив...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Задържаха за 24 часа двамата шофьори на преобърналия се автобус...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
София е домакин на медийна среща на върха на Европейския съюз за...
Чете се за: 06:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ