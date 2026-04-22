Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov Resigned

The resignation of acting ProsecutorGeneral Borislav Sarafov has been submitted to the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council, the institution confirmed to BNT. The College is expected to review Sarafov’s application as the first item on the agenda at today’s meeting, April 22.

Sarafov also sent a letter to the media announcing that he had withdrawn his consent to continue serving as acting Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria.

In his statement, he noted that nearly three years have passed since he was entrusted with leading the Prosecutor’s Office, having assumed the role in June 2023 in what he described as an exceptionally complicated institutional and socio-political environment, marked by tension, eroded public trust, and attempts to involve the Prosecutor's Office in matters beyond its constitutional remit.

He said that during his tenure he had made consistent efforts towards institutional stabilisation, professional consolidation and restoring confidence in the Prosecutor's Office, adding that with the support of prosecutors, investigators and judicial staff, these efforts had produced results and left the institution in a more stable and professional state. He also pointed to the high regard shown by international partners as evidence of that progress.

Sarafov stated that he had made the decision some time ago, after carefully considering all legal and institutional consequences, but delayed announcing it in order to avoid further destabilisation during the country’s prolonged political crisis.

He claimed that in recent months the prosecution service had continued to face unjustified and unlawful pressure, while he himself had been subjected to a targeted smear and disinformation campaign. Despite this, he said he had prioritised the institution’s interests above all else.

According to Sarafov, the current moment presents the conditions for a new phase in the development of the Prosecutor's Office — one based on stability and predictability.

He expressed hope that long-delayed decisions and appointments within the judiciary would now proceed swiftly, in line with the principles of transparency, legality and statesmanship, while fully guaranteeing the independence of Bulgarian magistrates and advancing meaningful judicial reform.

Sarafov concluded by thanking his colleagues for their professionalism, resilience and support, and pledged to continue serving the judiciary and Bulgarian citizens within the framework of the law and his professional duty.