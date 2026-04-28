Political Tension: Will There Be a Split in the "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition?

“Yes, Bulgaria” and “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria” have declined an invitation from “We Continue the Change” for a leadership meeting scheduled for tomorrow, according to BNT sources.

The proposed meeting was intended to discuss the coalition’s future actions in the new Parliament.

Less than 48 hours before the opening of the 52nd National Assembly, it remains unclear whether there will be five or six parliamentary groups.

The uncertainty comes amid rising tensions between We Continue the Change and Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria, following a series of exchanges over the parliamentary exclusion of Manol Peykov.

The dispute has contributed to speculation about strained relations within the WCC–DB coalition at a critical moment ahead of the new parliamentary term.

The leader of Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria, Atanas Atanasov, has warned that a strong democratic opposition is “critically necessary” in the face of what he described as an unprecedented concentration of power and a likely single-party government with an absolute majority.

In a Facebook post, he argued that a robust opposition is essential to limit abuses and deviations from strategic objectives.

Atanas Atanasov, leader of Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria, (DSB) has described the divisions within the coalition as “disappointing” and damaging to the trust of voters who supported the formation “with gritted teeth”.

He stressed that DSB had not put the coalition’s unity at risk and called for consolidation ahead of key upcoming challenges, including the presidential elections in the autumn.

Meanwhile, Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria, said that We Continue the Change and Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria should remain in a joint parliamentary group.

“We agree with what Mr Atanasov has written—that we should pursue a course of greater unity in order to convince voters that we are their instrument,” Bozhanov said. “We continue to support this position together with Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria. We believe we must remain united, including in Parliament, because in a context of concentrated power, for objective reasons, a strong pro-European and anti-corruption opposition is needed.”

photo by BGNES

According to Bozhidar Bozhanov, there are no insurmountable dividing lines within the coalition.

However, a proposal by Yes, Bulgaria on Friday to sign a formal coalition agreement and gradually move towards the formation of a single political entity was firmly rejected yesterday by Nikolai Denkov.