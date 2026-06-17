President Iliana Iotova and Agriculture Minister Plamen Abrovski Open Harvest Campaign in Lovech (PHOTOS)

Harvesting is not merely an agricultural process but the culmination of an entire cycle of life, where people and the land come together, and hard work meets the hope of a good yield. This was stated by President Iliana Iotova at the national opening of the harvest campaign, Golden Harvest Lovech 2026, in the village of Drenov on June 17.

According to Iotova, the harvest tradition has been passed down from generation to generation and reflects Bulgarians’ deep respect for the land and for bread.

“We have remembered this tradition for generations. It is passed from grandparents to sons and daughters, then to grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and so on. I hope this tradition will never come to an end, because it is uniquely ours – a Bulgarian tradition,” Iotova said.

She added that the harvest is the result of a long process that combines the diligence inherited from previous generations with responsibility towards the future.

“Harvesting is not merely an agricultural process; it is the culmination of an entire life cycle in which people and the land meet, and in which hard work and hope for a good harvest come together,” the President said.

Iotova expressed her respect for agricultural producers and thanked both them and their families for their efforts.

“I know how difficult it is, and I know what you have to go through. But you stand together because you understand the value of the bread that you place on our tables,” she said.

She noted that the world is living through difficult and dangerous times, marked by conflicts and wars, while disruptions in the supply of certain products have demonstrated how dependent countries can become.

Iotova expressed her respect for agricultural producers and thanked both them and their families for their efforts.

“I know how difficult it is, and I know what you have to go through. But you stand together because you understand the value of the bread that you place on our tables,” she said. “This should be an important lesson for us as well. We must treat our food and everything that you produce with great care, because a country is truly independent when it produces, when it provides all the opportunities and conditions necessary for producers to give their very best and guarantee the nation’s food security,” Iliana Iotova said.

According to her, the presence at the opening of the harvest campaign of representatives from state institutions, Parliament and local government is a guarantee of greater support for agriculture and farming.

According to her, the presence at the opening of the harvest campaign of representatives from state institutions, Parliament and local government is a guarantee of greater support for agriculture and farming.

“Yes, we understand that nothing will change with a magic wand. We still have a long road ahead. But from this first day of the harvest, I would like us as Bulgarians, as a society, to form a coalition against abuse and a coalition against high prices – from you, the producers, who are among the most disadvantaged, to us, the end consumers. When we stand together, when we support one another and unite our efforts, no abuse and no unscrupulous trader will be able to succeed,” the Head of State said.

The President wished farmers good health and courage.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski said that gathering the grain harvest, as a traditional folk custom, has always been and will remain one of the most important moments in the life of the Bulgarian farmer.

“The long journey from autumn sowing to storing the final grain in the warehouse involves immense effort, perseverance and hope. That is precisely why a good harvest is never a matter of chance. It is the result of professionalism, dedication and responsibility towards Bulgarian land. Thanks to the efforts of agricultural producers and the application of modern farming practices, Bulgaria continues to rank among the leading producers of wheat, not only in Europe but worldwide,” Minister Abrovski said.

Beside the wheat fields, Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech conducted a blessing service for fertility and a successful harvest.

Photos: BTA

Source: BTA