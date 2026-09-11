President Iotova: Dialogue and Diplomacy Are the Key to Peace and Ending Conflicts

The world has become very dangerous and unstable, and the key to peace, success, and the resolution of conflicts lies in dialogue and in diplomats like you, who believe in good relations between countries and foster ties among peoples. President Iliana Iotova addressed these words to Libya’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Abu Bakr Saleh, after awarding him the Order of the Madara Horseman, Second Class. The honour was bestowed on the diplomat for his particularly significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

During the ceremony, held in the Coat of Arms Hall of the Presidency, Iliana Iotova highlighted Ambassador Saleh’s efforts to maintain and build on the friendly relations between Bulgaria and Libya during a difficult period for the country and the wider region.

The President stressed the importance of international organisations and forums for countries to exchange views, engage in dialogue, seek solutions and provide assistance, adding that Libya needs support.

Iotova underlined the need to step up bilateral economic dialogue and implement joint projects, noting the mutual interest of the two countries.

She recalled that for more than six decades Bulgaria and Libya have shared friendship, mutual understanding and close cooperation. She expressed hope that the next ambassador would continue efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations, as well as successful cooperation with Bulgarian institutions and local authorities.

In her address, the head of state also highlighted the contribution of the thousands of Bulgarian specialists who worked in Libya to the country’s development.

“Thousands of Libyan students, meanwhile, graduated from leading Bulgarian universities and are among the best ambassadors for Bulgaria in your country, because many of them returned and are now working in Libya,” Iliana Iotova said.

Ambassador Abu Bakr Saleh thanked the President for the honour of receiving the high distinction. He highlighted the positive development during his term of the political, economic and cultural ties between Bulgaria and Libya.