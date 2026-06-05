President Iotova Issued Decree Appointing Georgi Vodenski as Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

A decree by President Iliiana Iotova appointing Georgi Vodenski as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Kyrgyz Republic, with residence in Astana, has been published in today's (June 5) issue of the State Gazette.

The President has tasked the Minister of Foreign Affairs with implementing the decree.

At the end of April, President Iliana Iotova's decrees appointing ambassadors to Malta and Cape Verde were promulgated in the State Gazette.