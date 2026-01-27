БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Президентът Илияна Йотова продължава срещите си за...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
БНБ: Банкнотата от 200 евро е законно платежно средство и...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Рая Назарян след срещата си с президента Илияна Йотова:...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Частично бедствено положение в шест села в Община Ардино
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Проф. Ива Христова: Четири области са в предепидемична...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

President Iotova to Meet Parliament Speaker Nazaryan as Part of Procedure for Appointing Caretaker Government

There are a total of 10 officials who can be appointed to the post

Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

President Iliana Iotova is starting consultations today, January 27, as part of the constitutional procedure for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Raya Nazaryan, has been invited for the first meeting at the Presidency on 2 Dondukov Boulevard, which was scheduled to take place at 11:00.

A total of ten office-holders are eligible for the post. The so-called “house book” includes the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Governor and Deputy Governors of the Bulgarian National Bank, the Chair of the National Audit Office and his two deputies, as well as the Ombudsman and the Deputy Ombudsman. Some of the potential candidates for caretaker prime minister have already declined to take on the role.

Once President Iotova decides whom to mandate with forming a caretaker government, the nominee will have one week to propose the composition of the cabinet. Alongside the appointment of the caretaker government, the President must also set the date for the early parliamentary elections, which must be held within two months.

