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President Iotova: Violence Against Political Leaders and Democratic Institutions Is Absolutely Unacceptable

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илияна йотова моят глас моето никой преотдадено

Deep concern has been expressed over the shooting incident during an event involving US President Donald Trump, Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova wrote on April 26 in response to the reported attack.

“Any form of violence against political leaders, democratic institutions and members of the public is categorically unacceptable and undermines the foundations of society,” Iotova stated.

She added that the incident once again demonstrates how fragile security can be, and how important it is to uphold the principles of democracy through dialogue rather than violence. It is necessary, she said, for all political, state and public leaders to clearly condemn such actions.

Outrage over the incident and messages of support for Trump have also been expressed by a number of world leaders.

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