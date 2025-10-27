President Rumen Radev Met with Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev on October 27 held a meeting with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, to discuss opportunities for cooperation and the implementation of joint projects between the two countries.

The Bulgarian head of state is visiting Saudi Arabia to take part in the ninth edition of the international Future Investment Initiative forum, which brings together world leaders, investors, and business representatives from around the globe.

President Radev’s first meeting in Riyadh was with his host. He highlighted Bulgaria’s commitment to deepening investment cooperation and developing joint projects with Saudi Arabia. Both sides agreed that the two nations have made notable progress in areas such as high technology, innovation, sustainable energy solutions, and defence.

President Radev renewed his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to carry out his postponed visit to Bulgaria, accompanied by a business delegation. Later, Radev met with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Saudi Arabia.

“Your presence here, in this truly diverse country, is proof of the enterprise and professionalism of Bulgarians abroad,” President Radev said.

When asked by compatriots whether there would soon be changes in Bulgaria’s political landscape, the President replied:

“For Bulgaria to move forward with confidence and develop as a modern European democratic state, there must be clear accountability in governance. For me, this is essential — a key condition for achieving progress. There must also be a transparent and responsible face to this government. As long as we fail to eliminate this model of behind-the-scenes politics — a system devoid of accountability, yet one in which decisions about the direction of the country are made by a very small circle of people and known only to them — we cannot expect real progress,” commented the President.

There are approximately 150 Bulgarians currently living and working in Saudi Arabia