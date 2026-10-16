Prime Minister Radev in Brussels: Strengthening Protection at the EU's External Borders Is Crucial for Europe's Security

Strengthening the protection of the EU’s external borders is crucial to Europe’s security and requires solidarity and support for member states on the front line of efforts to combat illegal migration. This is the position of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, which he set out today, October 16, at a high-level working meeting on migration held as part of the European Council in Brussels.

Prime Minister Radev said that achieving sustainable results in tackling illegal migration requires close cooperation with migrants’ countries of origin and improvements to the mechanisms for returning them to their home countries.