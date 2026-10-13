Prime Minister Rumen Radev Held a Telephone Conversation with His Romanian Counterpart, Ilie Bolojan

Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a telephone conversation with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan concerning the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea.

During the conversation, the two stressed the need for even closer trilateral cooperation between Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye to help ensure security in the region and the safety of maritime navigation.

Rumen Radev also highlighted the support expressed by the EU and NATO during his earlier talks today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They had discussed providing assistance to establish the circumstances surrounding the attacks in the Black Sea and strengthen monitoring capabilities in the airspace and maritime areas.