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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prime Minister Rumen Radev Held a Telephone Conversation with Romania's Newly Elected Prime Minister Luca Niculescu

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Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
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The two prime ministers confirmed Bulgaria and Romania's readiness to strengthen their partnership to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea

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Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated Romania’s newly elected Prime Minister, Luca Niculescu, in a telephone conversation and wished him every success in his future work. Radev was among the first foreign prime ministers to congratulate and speak with Romania’s new premier.

The prime ministers of Bulgaria and Romania expressed a shared determination to work actively to further develop their countries’ strategic bilateral partnership, with a focus on improving transport, energy and infrastructure connectivity, as well as promoting and supporting business contacts between companies and institutions in both countries.

Particular emphasis was placed during the conversation on continuing joint bilateral and trilateral initiatives with Türkiye to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev invited Luca Niculescu to visit Bulgaria to continue political dialogue between the two countries at the highest level.

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