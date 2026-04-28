“Progressive Bulgaria” Programme - Focus on Economic Growth and Dismantling Oligarchic Model

Progressive Bulgaria has outlined its policy programme, setting out two main priorities: dismantling what it describes as the oligarchic model and accelerating economic development.

The proposals were presented at the start of the election campaign and are set out in a programme of nearly 150 pages.

Rumen Radev, Chair of Progressie Bulgaria, said the central goals include stronger confiscation of assets with illegal or unclear origin, arguing this would cut off the financial base of oligarchic influence.

Rumen Radev, Chair of Progressie Bulgaria (March 18, 2026):“Dismantling the oligarchic model and achieving accelerated economic development of the country. We will strengthen the confiscation of assets and property of illegal or unclear origin, because this is what sustains the oligarchy.”

He also stressed that achieving these aims would require an effective judicial system, with one of the party’s first tasks being to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority to elect a new Supreme Judicial Council and a new chief prosecutor.

The other key area the new government would focus on is rapid economic growth.

The programme of Progressive Bulgaria proposes increasing the minimum wage through a transparent and predictable mechanism. It also envisages the creation of a post of dedicated deputy prime minister responsible for investment policy.

In addition, the party suggests establishing an independent investment ombudsman, as well as the reduction of licensing regimes and the introduction of the principle of tacit consent.

Rumen Radev, chair of Progressive Bulgaria (March 18, 2026): “We should work for a predictable and good business environment in order to achieve sustainable, accelerated economic growth and a comprehensive transformation of our economic model.”

The party’s programme also states that it favours low and flat taxation. It further foresees stricter measures for the collection of outstanding debts owed to the state.

“Our ambition is to form a government that establishes clear rules for everyone, protects public resources, and creates conditions for accelerated growth,” Radev said (March 18, 2026).

Among the party’s urgent priorities, Progressive Bulgaria highlights tackling water shortages, expanding and modernising infrastructure through public-private partnerships, and revision of the contract with Bulgaria’s first private rail freight operator.

The party also proposes constitutional amendments, including the abolition of the so-called “house book” mechanism.

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Based on the 2023–2024 amendments to the Constitution of Bulgaria, the President must select a caretaker Prime Minister from a specific list of senior officials, often referred to as the "house book" or "limited list". This list of potential candidates includes: Speaker of the Parliament; Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB); Deputy Governors of the BNB; President of the National Audit Office; Deputy Presidents of the National Audit Office; Ombudsman; Deputy Ombudsman.