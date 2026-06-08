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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutors Seek Pre-Trial Detention Review for Drivers Involved in Fatal Chelopeshko Shose Crash

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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прокуратурата внесе искане гледане мерките двамата шофьори причинили катастрофата челопешко шосе
Снимка: БГНЕС

The Prosecutor's Office has submitted a request to the Sofia City Court for a review of the detention measures imposed on the two drivers, Vasil Filipov and Trayan Filipov, who were involved in the serious bus crash on Chelopeshko Shose on Friday evening.

The two men have been charged with two offences: causing death with eventual intent and road hooliganism.

Four people died and 17 were injured in the serious road accident. In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that there was a chase between the two cars involved in the crash. They were travelling at over 150 km/h. Their driving licences were issued in the Czech Republic.

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